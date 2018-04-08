  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/08 09:55
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1

Wednesday's Match

Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1

Friday's Match

Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0

Saturday's Matches

Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1

Temperley 2, Lanus 2

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield

Banfield 3, Olimpo 0

Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Sunday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz

San Martin vs. Huracan

Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's

Talleres vs. Independiente

Racing Club vs. River Plate

Monday's Match

Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana