BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1
|Wednesday's Match
Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday's Match
Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0
|Saturday's Matches
Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1
Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1
Temperley 2, Lanus 2
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield
Banfield 3, Olimpo 0
Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
|Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz
San Martin vs. Huracan
Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's
Talleres vs. Independiente
Racing Club vs. River Plate
|Monday's Match
Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana