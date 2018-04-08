|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Tampa Bay
|81
|54
|23
|4
|112
|294
|233
|29-10-2
|25-13-2
|18-8-2
|x-Boston
|80
|49
|19
|12
|110
|263
|208
|27-7-5
|22-12-7
|17-7-2
|y-Washington
|82
|49
|26
|7
|105
|259
|239
|28-11-2
|21-15-5
|17-8-3
|x-Toronto
|81
|48
|26
|7
|103
|273
|230
|28-10-2
|20-16-5
|16-8-3
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|47
|29
|6
|100
|272
|250
|30-9-2
|17-20-4
|18-8-2
|x-Philadelphia
|82
|42
|26
|14
|98
|251
|243
|22-13-6
|20-13-8
|14-8-6
|x-Columbus
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|240
|226
|26-12-3
|19-17-4
|14-10-4
|x-New Jersey
|82
|44
|29
|9
|97
|248
|244
|23-14-4
|21-15-5
|16-10-2
|Florida
|80
|42
|30
|8
|92
|240
|241
|26-11-3
|16-19-5
|15-8-3
|Carolina
|81
|35
|35
|11
|81
|225
|254
|18-16-6
|17-19-5
|10-13-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|264
|296
|19-18-4
|16-19-6
|13-13-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|82
|34
|39
|9
|77
|231
|268
|21-16-4
|13-23-5
|10-14-4
|Detroit
|82
|30
|39
|13
|73
|217
|255
|16-16-9
|14-23-4
|8-16-4
|Montreal
|81
|29
|39
|13
|71
|207
|260
|18-14-9
|11-25-4
|13-9-5
|Ottawa
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|219
|286
|16-19-6
|12-23-5
|10-13-4
|Buffalo
|81
|25
|44
|12
|62
|196
|276
|11-25-5
|14-19-7
|11-13-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Nashville
|81
|52
|18
|11
|115
|263
|209
|27-9-4
|25-9-7
|18-5-3
|x-Winnipeg
|82
|52
|20
|10
|114
|277
|218
|32-7-2
|20-13-8
|15-9-2
|y-Vegas
|81
|51
|23
|7
|109
|271
|221
|29-10-2
|22-13-5
|20-5-3
|x-San Jose
|81
|45
|26
|10
|100
|249
|223
|25-12-3
|20-14-7
|21-5-3
|x-Minnesota
|81
|44
|26
|11
|99
|247
|229
|27-6-8
|17-20-3
|13-12-1
|x-Anaheim
|81
|43
|25
|13
|99
|232
|216
|26-10-5
|17-15-8
|14-7-7
|x-Los Angeles
|81
|45
|28
|8
|98
|237
|199
|23-14-3
|22-14-5
|13-11-5
|St. Louis
|81
|44
|31
|6
|94
|224
|217
|24-17-0
|20-14-6
|11-11-3
|Colorado
|81
|42
|30
|9
|93
|252
|235
|27-11-2
|15-19-7
|12-10-3
|Dallas
|81
|41
|32
|8
|90
|231
|223
|26-12-3
|15-20-5
|12-14-0
|Calgary
|81
|36
|35
|10
|82
|211
|247
|16-20-4
|20-15-6
|11-14-3
|Edmonton
|81
|35
|40
|6
|76
|231
|261
|18-18-4
|17-22-2
|15-11-2
|Chicago
|82
|33
|39
|10
|76
|229
|256
|18-18-5
|15-21-5
|9-14-3
|Vancouver
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|216
|261
|16-18-7
|15-22-3
|9-17-2
|Arizona
|81
|29
|40
|12
|70
|208
|253
|16-20-4
|13-20-8
|10-11-7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
Anaheim 5, Dallas 3
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT
Washington 5, New Jersey 3
Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.