All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 81 54 23 4 112 294 233 x-Boston 80 49 19 12 110 263 208 y-Washington 82 49 26 7 105 259 239 x-Toronto 81 48 26 7 103 273 230 x-Pittsburgh 82 47 29 6 100 272 250 x-Philadelphia 82 42 26 14 98 251 243 x-Columbus 81 45 29 7 97 240 226 x-New Jersey 82 44 29 9 97 248 244 Florida 80 42 30 8 92 240 241 Carolina 81 35 35 11 81 225 254 N.Y. Islanders 81 34 37 10 78 260 293 N.Y. Rangers 82 34 39 9 77 231 268 Detroit 81 30 39 12 72 214 251 Montreal 81 29 39 13 71 207 260 Ottawa 81 28 42 11 67 219 286 Buffalo 81 25 44 12 62 196 276 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Nashville 81 52 18 11 115 263 209 x-Winnipeg 81 51 20 10 112 273 217 y-Vegas 81 51 23 7 109 271 221 x-San Jose 81 45 26 10 100 249 223 x-Minnesota 81 44 26 11 99 247 229 x-Anaheim 81 43 25 13 99 232 216 x-Los Angeles 81 45 28 8 98 237 199 St. Louis 81 44 31 6 94 224 217 Colorado 81 42 30 9 93 252 235 Dallas 81 41 32 8 90 231 223 Calgary 81 36 35 10 82 211 247 Edmonton 81 35 40 6 76 231 261 Chicago 81 33 38 10 76 228 252 Vancouver 81 31 40 10 72 216 261 Arizona 81 29 40 12 70 208 253

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Dallas 3

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 0

Washington 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled