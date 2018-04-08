|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|4
|0
|1
|13
|10
|4
|Atlanta United FC
|4
|1
|0
|12
|13
|6
|New England
|3
|1
|1
|10
|10
|5
|Columbus
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|5
|New York
|2
|2
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Montreal
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|9
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|2
|5
|3
|4
|Orlando City
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|D.C. United
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|10
|Chicago
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|1
|1
|10
|10
|9
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|7
|LA Galaxy
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|6
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|2
|0
|6
|9
|10
|Minnesota United
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|9
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|2
|Colorado
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|4
|Houston
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|6
|San Jose
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|9
|Portland
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|9
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday, April 6
New England 4, Montreal 0
|Saturday, April 7
Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0
San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 8
Portland at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 11
Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
|Friday, April 13
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, April 14
Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 15
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6 p.m.