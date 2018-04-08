All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4 Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6 New England 3 1 1 10 10 5 Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5 New York 2 2 0 6 10 5 Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9 Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4 Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8 Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4 D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10 Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9 Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7 LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6 Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10 Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9 FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2 Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4 Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6 San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8 Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9 Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9 Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 6

New England 4, Montreal 0

Saturday, April 7

Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0

San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 8

Portland at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 13

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 14

Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 15

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6 p.m.