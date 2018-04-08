  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/08 07:02
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 7 25 8 11 .440
MChapman Oak 9 34 7 14 .412
Simmons LAA 8 34 7 14 .412
Correa Hou 7 22 7 9 .409
Altuve Hou 8 32 7 13 .406
Segura Sea 7 29 6 11 .379
Smoak Tor 8 29 6 11 .379
Andrus Tex 9 35 5 13 .371
Bogaerts Bos 8 35 7 13 .371
Castellanos Det 7 30 8 11 .367
DGordon Sea 7 30 4 11 .367
Gregorius NYY 9 30 10 11 .367
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Sano, Minnesota, 8; Cabrera, Detroit, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 8; 11 tied at 7.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 33 tied at 1-0.