Absence of Russia, Iran mars US-held wrestling World Cup

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — This year's wrestling World Cup was supposed to be one of the most intriguing tournaments outside of the Olympics in years.
The powerhouse Russian and Iranian teams were looking to topple the Americans — last year's team winner at the world championships — in one of the most fabled gyms in America.
Unfortunately for fans, the Russians and Iranians failed to show up and the U.S., fresh off its first world team championship in 22 years, appears set to cruise to a crown that'll likely ring a bit hollow.
The U.S. beat India 10-0 and Japan 7-3 in Saturday's opening rounds.