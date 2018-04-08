|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Baltimore
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Cleveland
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Detroit
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Oakland
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 3, 14 innings
Toronto 8, Texas 5
San Diego 4, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 9
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 11, Minnesota 4
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Wright Jr. 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 1-0) at Houston (Morton 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.