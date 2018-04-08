  1. Home
Rain postpones Volvo Car Open semifinals

By  Associated Press
2018/04/08 05:18

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — It will be a jam-packed finish for the Volvo Car Open on Sunday after Saturday's semifinals were postponed because of rain.

Organizers called a halt to a soggy Saturday after several weather delays. No. 5 seeded Julia Goerges of Germany and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, the eighth seed, began their opening set and were tied at 4-all when the match was postponed.

The schedule Sunday calls for American Madison Keys, seeded seventh, to play No. 12 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at 10:30 a.m., followed by the conclusion of the Goerges-Sevastova match.

After a doubles finals, the semifinal winners will compete for the title at the WTA's first clay-court event of the season.

All four of the semifinalists are playing for their first Volvo Car Open title.