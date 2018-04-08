Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|010—
|3
|6
|0
|Boston
|440
|000
|20x—10
|9
|0
Faria, Pruitt (2), Roe (7), Romo (7), Dan.Robertson (8) and W.Ramos; Porcello, Walden (8) and Leon. W_Porcello 2-0. L_Faria 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (2), Martinez (1), Devers (1).
___
|Baltimore
|002
|100
|000—3
|6
|0
|New York
|020
|012
|30x—8
|11
|1
Tillman, Bleier (6), Yacabonis (7), Cortes Jr. (8) and Sisco; Gray, Warren (7), Dav.Robertson (7), Cessa (9) and Romine. W_Gray 1-0. L_Tillman 0-2.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|200—3
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|1
Matz, Robles (6), A.Ramos (7), Rhame (8), Blevins (8), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Robles 1-0. L_Kintzler 0-1. Sv_Familia (4). HRs_Washington, Harper (5).