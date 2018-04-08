  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/08 04:23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 200 000 010— 3 6 0
Boston 440 000 20x—10 9 0

Faria, Pruitt (2), Roe (7), Romo (7), Dan.Robertson (8) and W.Ramos; Porcello, Walden (8) and Leon. W_Porcello 2-0. L_Faria 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (2), Martinez (1), Devers (1).

___

Baltimore 002 100 000—3 6 0
New York 020 012 30x—8 11 1

Tillman, Bleier (6), Yacabonis (7), Cortes Jr. (8) and Sisco; Gray, Warren (7), Dav.Robertson (7), Cessa (9) and Romine. W_Gray 1-0. L_Tillman 0-2.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 001 200—3 8 1
Washington 000 011 000—2 5 1

Matz, Robles (6), A.Ramos (7), Rhame (8), Blevins (8), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Robles 1-0. L_Kintzler 0-1. Sv_Familia (4). HRs_Washington, Harper (5).