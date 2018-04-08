|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|7
|23
|10
|10
|.435
|Tucker Atl
|7
|23
|5
|10
|.435
|Owings Ari
|7
|21
|7
|9
|.429
|FFreeman Atl
|7
|22
|10
|9
|.409
|Iannetta Col
|6
|22
|2
|9
|.409
|RFlaherty Atl
|7
|25
|7
|10
|.400
|Hoskins Phi
|6
|20
|3
|8
|.400
|DeJong StL
|7
|26
|5
|10
|.385
|Yelich Mil
|6
|26
|6
|10
|.385
|Panik SF
|6
|21
|4
|8
|.381
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 12 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; Harper, Washington, 10; FFreeman, Atlanta, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Cespedes, New York, 7; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; 9 tied at 6.
|Pitching
Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.