2018/04/08 04:13
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 6 23 6 10 .435
MChapman Oak 9 34 7 14 .412
Simmons LAA 8 34 7 14 .412
Correa Hou 7 22 7 9 .409
Altuve Hou 8 32 7 13 .406
DGordon Sea 6 25 4 10 .400
YSanchez ChW 6 20 3 8 .400
Gregorius NYY 8 28 8 11 .393
Castellanos Det 6 26 8 10 .385
Smoak Tor 8 29 6 11 .379
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 33 tied at 1-0.