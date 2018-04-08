Members of migrant caravan protest in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Central American immigrants traveling through Mexico in a caravan that drew the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump are protesting in Mexico City.

Mexico's capital is the final stop for the migrant caravan that left from the Mexico-Guatemala border late last month to draw attention to immigrant and refugee policies.

Standing beside Mexico's Angel of Independence monument, Caravan organizer Irineo Mujica said Saturday that remaining members of the caravan would march to the nearby U.S. embassy and seek meetings with representatives of the United Nations and Organization of American States.

Migrants traveling in the caravan have begun to disperse in recent days as they received temporary papers from the Mexican government. Some plan to remain in Mexico while others will travel to the U.S. border and request asylum.