Newcastle's EPL survival bid boosted by win at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Newcastle took a giant leap toward Premier League survival with a 2-1 victory at Leicester on Saturday.
Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez scored to put Newcastle in control but Jamie Vardy reduced the deficit late on to set up a tense finale at the King Power Stadium.
Rafael Benitez's side held on though for a third straight win while Leicester's outside hopes of qualifying for the Europa League were dealt a severe blow and the 2016 Premier League champions are now without a home win since Jan. 20.