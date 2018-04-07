BC-COM--Medal Standings,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds: Silver and bronze not awarded in some Paralympic events<%)
|Gold Coast, Australia
|After Medal Events Saturday
|G
|S
|B
|Total
|Australia
|20
|17
|20
|57
|England
|14
|12
|6
|32
|Canada
|5
|7
|6
|18
|India
|4
|1
|1
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Scotland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|New Zealand
|3
|4
|4
|12
|Wales
|2
|3
|1
|6
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1