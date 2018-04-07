BC-COM--Medal Standings,1st Ld-Writethru

  1. Home
2018/04/07 21:32
Gold Coast, Australia
After Medal Events Saturday
G S B Total
Australia 20 17 20 57
England 14 12 6 32
Canada 5 7 6 18
India 4 1 1 6
South Africa 4 0 3 7
Scotland 3 6 6 15
New Zealand 3 4 4 12
Wales 2 3 1 6
Malaysia 2 0 1 3
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Papua New Guinea 0 2 0 2
Sri Lanka 0 1 2 3
Jamaica 0 1 0 1
Mauritius 0 1 0 1
Samoa 0 1 0 1
Trinidad and Tobago 0 1 0 1
Cyprus 0 0 1 1
Pakistan 0 0 1 1
Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1