Reduced fuel prices in Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Formosa Petrochemical Corporation announced fuel price cuts for next week.

A spike in the production of crude oil in Russia is one of the reasons for the drop in petrol prices. Another contributing factor is the concern of increasing trade friction between Washington and Beijing, which may affect economic growth in both countries. International oil pricing, the exchange rate of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar and competitiveness of the domestic market are also marked as considerations, the Central News Agency reported.

The petrol price decrease would bring the price of super diesel down to NT$24.3 per liter, 92 octane unleaded to NT$26.7 per liter, 95 unleaded to NT$28.1 per liter and 98 unleaded to NT$30.2 per liter.

The price change will take place with effect from April 9, 1a.m., and this marks an end to two weeks of rising oil prices in Taiwan.