Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;10;76%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, not as hot;92;77;Clouds and sun;92;77;NE;8;39%;1%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sun, some clouds;84;56;A t-storm in spots;78;54;W;9;30%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;69;53;Cooler;59;51;SW;13;57%;47%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;68;49;Spotty showers;67;48;N;6;73%;70%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;47;30;Plenty of sun;49;37;ESE;5;55%;16%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;71;50;Partly sunny;66;51;S;8;36%;10%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;43;29;Mostly cloudy;41;35;S;16;63%;75%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;91;69;Sun and some clouds;91;67;E;6;51%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;65;55;Sun and some clouds;69;53;NNW;14;45%;30%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;57;Partly sunny;69;59;SW;10;55%;7%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;63;SE;5;33%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;94;76;Partly sunny;91;76;ESE;8;66%;34%;8

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;92;66;Mostly sunny;92;65;ESE;6;43%;6%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;81;67;Cloudy;87;71;NE;6;54%;36%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;64;53;A touch of rain;61;49;WSW;12;77%;65%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;54;36;Mostly sunny;64;41;SSW;7;26%;5%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;63;52;Sunny and warmer;74;55;SE;11;47%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;67;49;Mostly sunny, mild;68;47;ENE;10;59%;2%;4

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;63;49;Afternoon showers;65;49;WNW;5;76%;90%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;77;63;A t-storm in spots;77;61;E;7;81%;72%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;58;45;Partly sunny, breezy;67;50;SSE;16;63%;26%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, mild;69;51;Spotty showers;68;52;NNE;4;62%;70%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;68;49;Partly cloudy;70;45;E;10;59%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;58;47;Sunny and warmer;70;51;SSE;10;63%;9%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;72;65;A strong t-storm;74;69;E;7;83%;60%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;81;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;64;NNW;4;47%;70%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;55;38;Sunshine;58;48;WSW;17;41%;4%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;NNE;9;30%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;69;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;SE;11;53%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;82;63;Sun and clouds;82;65;E;4;63%;33%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;95;81;Sunshine, pleasant;94;81;ESE;8;68%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;37;24;Increasing clouds;37;31;E;8;46%;80%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;ENE;6;73%;61%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;47;41;Milder;54;41;SSE;8;77%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;65;Sunlit and nice;74;65;N;9;87%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Much colder;46;38;Pleasant and warmer;63;50;ESE;9;61%;9%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;SSW;7;88%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;75;E;8;58%;47%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;41;Clouds and sun;60;36;NW;11;42%;38%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSW;6;69%;84%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;94;71;A p.m. shower or two;90;72;SE;5;59%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;52;41;A shower;54;39;W;6;84%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A shower or two;64;52;Cloudy;70;51;WNW;6;48%;78%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A bit of rain;62;53;Spotty showers;63;52;WSW;16;66%;84%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;72;59;Sun and some clouds;76;62;SSE;4;48%;13%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;ESE;6;55%;23%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;87;69;Partly sunny;88;68;S;6;57%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;45;33;Mostly cloudy;42;35;ESE;7;85%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;95;77;Partly sunny;94;78;SSE;4;56%;39%;12

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;69;61;Pleasant and warmer;76;65;ESE;7;43%;2%;9

Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;79;71;Spotty showers;78;70;NNE;6;79%;81%;2

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;95;72;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;SE;5;46%;71%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun, some clouds;95;68;A shower or two;87;67;N;10;50%;90%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;62;51;A t-storm in spots;59;50;NNE;11;75%;55%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;76;E;9;76%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;78;Mostly sunny;94;78;N;10;46%;26%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;78;56;Clouds and sun;78;56;ENE;7;54%;25%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;77;52;A t-storm in spots;72;52;N;5;51%;72%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;77;Partial sunshine;95;76;SW;7;49%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;75;55;A t-storm in spots;73;56;S;5;81%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;99;69;Plenty of sunshine;100;71;NNW;11;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;Sunny and pleasant;61;41;SSE;7;50%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;76;An afternoon shower;86;75;ENE;10;57%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, warm;93;74;A t-storm around;91;74;WNW;7;66%;88%;6

Kolkata, India;A heavy p.m. t-storm;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;S;7;63%;76%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers;92;74;Mostly cloudy;91;73;NE;5;67%;39%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;36;A t-storm in spots;60;37;E;9;54%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;90;78;A couple of t-storms;89;78;SSW;7;75%;72%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;75;67;Turning sunny;75;68;SSE;5;70%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Cool with rain;60;50;Spotty showers;60;47;WNW;11;69%;89%;4

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;60;47;Spotty showers;52;47;NE;5;85%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;73;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;NE;6;54%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;91;75;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;SSW;7;69%;24%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;54;44;A passing shower;60;41;SW;8;58%;82%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;80;An afternoon shower;90;79;ENE;3;63%;74%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NE;6;76%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;91;77;A shower in spots;90;77;ENE;10;55%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;74;54;Partly sunny, warmer;85;58;SW;13;37%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;Partly sunny;81;57;SSW;5;27%;27%;13

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;86;73;Spotty showers;86;71;WNW;8;68%;69%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;51;34;Sunny and mild;60;40;S;9;60%;0%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;88;79;Clouds and sun, nice;89;78;SE;6;66%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;72;61;Becoming cloudy;74;65;ENE;7;67%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;37;21;Cloudy and cold;35;21;NW;3;42%;46%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;42;29;Partly sunny, milder;49;37;WSW;9;43%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;91;79;Hazy sunshine;92;79;N;8;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;59;A stray t-shower;77;60;NNE;9;72%;66%;11

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;49;32;Partly sunny;47;31;NNW;10;28%;5%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;83;57;A p.m. shower or two;74;52;W;7;42%;59%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;40;32;Rain and drizzle;39;30;SW;6;93%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;53;41;Clouds and sun, cool;54;45;S;11;36%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;41;34;Spotty showers;43;37;SW;3;73%;78%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;36;20;Sun and clouds, cold;34;18;NW;11;44%;15%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;85;76;Spotty showers;83;77;WNW;5;83%;96%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;Nice with some sun;89;75;W;7;64%;36%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;84;74;An afternoon shower;85;73;ENE;6;73%;59%;13

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;68;52;Spotty showers;71;55;NNE;5;62%;73%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;77;61;Partial sunshine;74;60;WSW;8;58%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;93;74;Clouds and sun;93;75;NE;8;52%;42%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Mostly cloudy;90;76;ESE;8;73%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;88;70;An afternoon shower;89;72;SSE;7;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warmer;65;44;Mostly sunny;61;42;WNW;6;56%;26%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, breezy;51;29;Showers around;50;29;WNW;6;45%;60%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little a.m. rain;67;52;Rain and drizzle;68;52;SSW;7;62%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;62;50;A morning shower;63;50;SW;10;71%;73%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;Showers around;83;75;SE;7;78%;88%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;39;30;Becoming cloudy;43;35;ESE;12;55%;4%;2

Riga, Latvia;Milder;50;37;Periods of sun;61;44;S;9;62%;11%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;83;73;A morning shower;83;71;NE;7;73%;80%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;89;67;A t-storm in spots;91;67;ESE;8;32%;64%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;71;48;Partly sunny;76;55;NE;8;56%;67%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;42;32;Rain and drizzle;44;37;SE;7;66%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Morning showers;61;51;Mostly sunny;63;50;NNW;9;73%;5%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;78;63;A t-storm in spots;78;63;E;6;74%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;75;A shower in spots;84;76;SE;10;71%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;73;64;Humid with some sun;75;64;WNW;5;89%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;A shower in the p.m.;75;49;SSE;5;37%;58%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;79;48;Sunny and nice;79;49;WSW;4;43%;7%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;71;An afternoon shower;85;71;N;5;69%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;57;47;Occasional rain;58;41;WNW;9;82%;89%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain, breezy, cooler;57;48;Rain and drizzle;54;46;SSW;14;74%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;34;A touch of rain;50;34;NNW;8;45%;56%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cool;57;45;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;SSW;11;40%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, mainly late;89;79;A shower;91;80;NNE;12;71%;81%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;65;42;Partly cloudy;68;42;SE;7;62%;10%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;84;74;Spotty showers;85;75;E;13;67%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;47;35;Spotty showers;50;40;SSW;5;71%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny, humid;83;67;NNW;8;66%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;66;57;Sunshine and warmer;79;59;SE;11;40%;0%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;45;35;Periods of sunshine;48;40;SSW;8;73%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;55;44;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;8;47%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;64;41;Sunny and pleasant;65;45;ENE;8;60%;16%;6

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;66;53;A stray t-shower;66;55;SW;7;49%;67%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;Sunny and beautiful;73;58;E;8;56%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;77;52;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;E;5;46%;4%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;62;47;Sun and some clouds;62;47;ESE;6;35%;26%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;37;24;Clouds and sun, cold;36;24;NNW;12;45%;7%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;76;63;Warmer;88;59;S;13;32%;25%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;76;56;Rain and drizzle;74;52;WNW;13;57%;80%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;56;21;Some brightening;56;29;ENE;8;23%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;53;46;Morning rain, cloudy;54;46;SE;4;64%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;61;45;Sunshine and breezy;67;51;SSE;16;58%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cooler;73;59;Partly sunny, warmer;85;63;ESE;4;41%;14%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;52;35;Mostly sunny;63;43;S;9;58%;3%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;61;42;Warmer with sunshine;72;51;SE;10;53%;7%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;57;53;Partly sunny, breezy;65;56;NW;18;67%;33%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Partly sunny;94;72;SSW;8;41%;8%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;69;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;NE;3;40%;8%;7

