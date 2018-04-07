Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;16;76%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, not as hot;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;NE;14;39%;1%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sun, some clouds;29;13;A t-storm in spots;26;12;W;15;30%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;21;12;Cooler;15;11;SW;22;57%;47%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;20;9;Spotty showers;20;9;N;10;73%;70%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sun;9;3;ESE;8;55%;16%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;22;10;Partly sunny;19;11;S;13;36%;10%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;1;S;25;63%;75%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;33;21;Sun and some clouds;33;19;E;9;51%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;18;13;Sun and some clouds;21;12;NNW;22;45%;30%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;21;15;SW;16;55%;7%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;SE;8;33%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;35;24;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;14;66%;34%;8

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;ESE;10;43%;6%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;27;20;Cloudy;30;21;NE;10;54%;36%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;18;12;A touch of rain;16;10;WSW;19;77%;65%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;12;2;Mostly sunny;18;5;SSW;11;26%;5%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Sunny and warmer;23;13;SE;18;47%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny, mild;20;9;ENE;15;59%;2%;4

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;17;10;Afternoon showers;18;10;WNW;8;76%;90%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;16;E;11;81%;72%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny, breezy;19;10;SSE;26;63%;26%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, mild;21;10;Spotty showers;20;11;NNE;7;62%;70%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;20;9;Partly cloudy;21;7;E;16;59%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;14;8;Sunny and warmer;21;11;SSE;17;63%;9%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;22;19;A strong t-storm;23;20;E;12;83%;60%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;27;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;18;NNW;7;47%;70%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;3;Sunshine;14;9;WSW;28;41%;4%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;NNE;14;30%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;SE;17;53%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;17;Sun and clouds;28;18;E;6;63%;33%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Sunshine, pleasant;34;27;ESE;13;68%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;3;-4;Increasing clouds;3;0;E;12;46%;80%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;10;73%;61%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;8;5;Milder;12;5;SSE;13;77%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;19;Sunlit and nice;23;18;N;15;87%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Much colder;8;3;Pleasant and warmer;17;10;ESE;14;61%;9%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSW;11;88%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;24;E;12;58%;47%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Clouds and sun;16;2;NW;17;42%;38%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;10;69%;84%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;35;22;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;SE;8;59%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;5;A shower;12;4;W;10;84%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A shower or two;18;11;Cloudy;21;11;WNW;10;48%;78%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A bit of rain;17;12;Spotty showers;17;11;WSW;26;66%;84%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;22;15;Sun and some clouds;24;17;SSE;7;48%;13%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;ESE;10;55%;23%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;S;10;57%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;7;0;Mostly cloudy;6;2;ESE;12;85%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;35;25;Partly sunny;34;26;SSE;7;56%;39%;12

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;21;16;Pleasant and warmer;25;18;ESE;11;43%;2%;9

Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;26;21;Spotty showers;26;21;NNE;10;79%;81%;2

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;35;22;A p.m. t-storm;34;21;SE;9;46%;71%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun, some clouds;35;20;A shower or two;31;20;N;17;50%;90%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;16;10;A t-storm in spots;15;10;NNE;18;75%;55%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;E;14;76%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;N;15;46%;26%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;Clouds and sun;26;14;ENE;11;54%;25%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;25;11;A t-storm in spots;22;11;N;8;51%;72%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Partial sunshine;35;24;SW;12;49%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;24;13;A t-storm in spots;23;13;S;8;81%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;37;21;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;NNW;17;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;Sunny and pleasant;16;5;SSE;12;50%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;17;57%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, warm;34;23;A t-storm around;33;23;WNW;11;66%;88%;6

Kolkata, India;A heavy p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;S;11;63%;76%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers;34;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NE;8;67%;39%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;2;A t-storm in spots;16;3;E;14;54%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;32;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SSW;11;75%;72%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;24;19;Turning sunny;24;20;SSE;8;70%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Cool with rain;15;10;Spotty showers;16;8;WNW;18;69%;89%;4

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;16;8;Spotty showers;11;8;NE;8;85%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;NE;9;54%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;33;24;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;SSW;11;69%;24%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;12;7;A passing shower;15;5;SW;13;58%;82%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;30;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;ENE;5;63%;74%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;10;76%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;33;25;A shower in spots;32;25;ENE;16;55%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny, warmer;29;14;SW;20;37%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;27;14;SSW;8;27%;27%;13

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;30;23;Spotty showers;30;22;WNW;12;68%;69%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;11;1;Sunny and mild;15;5;S;14;60%;0%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;SE;10;66%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;22;16;Becoming cloudy;23;18;ENE;12;67%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;3;-6;Cloudy and cold;2;-6;NW;5;42%;46%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;6;-2;Partly sunny, milder;9;3;WSW;14;43%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;33;26;Hazy sunshine;33;26;N;12;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;15;A stray t-shower;25;16;NNE;14;72%;66%;11

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;9;0;Partly sunny;9;-1;NNW;17;28%;5%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;28;14;A p.m. shower or two;23;11;W;11;42%;59%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;4;0;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;SW;10;93%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;12;5;Clouds and sun, cool;12;7;S;18;36%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;5;1;Spotty showers;6;3;SW;5;73%;78%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;2;-6;Sun and clouds, cold;1;-8;NW;18;44%;15%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;24;Spotty showers;28;25;WNW;7;83%;96%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;W;11;64%;36%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;9;73%;59%;13

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;20;11;Spotty showers;22;13;NNE;9;62%;73%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;25;16;Partial sunshine;23;16;WSW;13;58%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;34;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;NE;13;52%;42%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;ESE;14;73%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;31;21;An afternoon shower;32;22;SSE;11;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warmer;18;7;Mostly sunny;16;5;WNW;10;56%;26%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, breezy;11;-2;Showers around;10;-2;WNW;10;45%;60%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little a.m. rain;19;11;Rain and drizzle;20;11;SSW;11;62%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;17;10;A morning shower;17;10;SW;16;71%;73%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;Showers around;28;24;SE;12;78%;88%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;4;-1;Becoming cloudy;6;1;ESE;19;55%;4%;2

Riga, Latvia;Milder;10;3;Periods of sun;16;7;S;15;62%;11%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;29;23;A morning shower;29;22;NE;11;73%;80%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;32;20;A t-storm in spots;33;20;ESE;14;32%;64%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny;24;13;NE;13;56%;67%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;6;0;Rain and drizzle;7;3;SE;11;66%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Morning showers;16;10;Mostly sunny;17;10;NNW;15;73%;5%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;E;10;74%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in spots;29;24;SE;16;71%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;23;18;Humid with some sun;24;18;WNW;9;89%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;A shower in the p.m.;24;10;SSE;8;37%;58%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;9;Sunny and nice;26;9;WSW;7;43%;7%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;N;8;69%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;14;8;Occasional rain;15;5;WNW;14;82%;89%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain, breezy, cooler;14;9;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SSW;22;74%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;1;A touch of rain;10;1;NNW;13;45%;56%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cool;14;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;SSW;18;40%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, mainly late;32;26;A shower;33;26;NNE;19;71%;81%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;18;6;Partly cloudy;20;6;SE;12;62%;10%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;29;23;Spotty showers;29;24;E;21;67%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;9;2;Spotty showers;10;4;SSW;8;71%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny, humid;28;19;NNW;14;66%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;14;Sunshine and warmer;26;15;SE;17;40%;0%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;7;2;Periods of sunshine;9;4;SSW;13;73%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;13;7;Partly sunny;19;8;NNE;12;47%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;18;5;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;ENE;13;60%;16%;6

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;19;12;A stray t-shower;19;13;SW;11;49%;67%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Sunny and beautiful;23;14;E;13;56%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;25;11;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;E;8;46%;4%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;17;8;Sun and some clouds;16;8;ESE;10;35%;26%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;3;-4;Clouds and sun, cold;2;-4;NNW;19;45%;7%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;25;17;Warmer;31;15;S;21;32%;25%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;14;Rain and drizzle;23;11;WNW;21;57%;80%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;13;-6;Some brightening;13;-1;ENE;12;23%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Morning rain, cloudy;12;8;SE;7;64%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;16;7;Sunshine and breezy;20;11;SSE;26;58%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cooler;23;15;Partly sunny, warmer;30;17;ESE;7;41%;14%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;11;2;Mostly sunny;17;6;S;14;58%;3%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;16;6;Warmer with sunshine;22;10;SE;16;53%;7%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;14;12;Partly sunny, breezy;18;14;NW;29;67%;33%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Partly sunny;34;22;SSW;13;41%;8%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;NE;5;40%;8%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius