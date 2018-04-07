Taiwan's Foxconn continues to top tablet computer shipment list in Q4

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. remained the world's number one manufacturer shipping tablet computers in the fourth quarter of last year, according to U.S.-based market information advisory International Data Corp. (IDC).

Citing a research report, IDC said Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn in the global market, accounted for 25 percent of total slate tablet shipments and 43 percent of total detachable tablet shipments during the October-December period, to remain top of the global rankings.

In terms of slate tablet shipments, South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. came second, taking a 17 percent share of the total, ahead of China's Huaqin Telecom Technology Co. (7 percent) and China smartphone vendor Huawei Technologies Co. (5 percent), IDC said.

Meanwhile, Pegatron Corp., another Taiwan-based contract electronics maker, was second on the detachable tablet shipment list with a 19 percent share, followed by Hong Kong's Alco Holdings Ltd. (9 percent) and Samsung (9 percent), IDC added.

Although Samsung and Huawei are in-house tablet manufacturers, the other companies are contract electronics tablet makers, according to IDC.

Hon Hai is currently the largest contract electronics maker in the world.

In the fourth quarter, global tablet demand remained solid on the back of an upgrade in operating systems and a strategy to mark down product prices, IDC senior research manager Annabelle Hsu said.

Peak season effects in the quarter also drove global tablet shipments higher for the fourth quarter, up 4.5 percent from the third quarter, Hsu said.

IDC said due to an increase in orders placed by Chinese brands such as Huawei and Lenovo Group Ltd., slate tablet shipments from Chinese manufacturers accounted for about 50 percent of the global total, with Taiwanese firms taking about a 30 percent share.

Due to solid demand for Apple Inc's tablets, Taiwan made up about 65 percent of global detachable tablet shipments in the fourth quarter, while China accounted for about 25 percent during the same period, IDC said.

Looking ahead, tablet shipments for the first quarter of this year are expected to move lower due to slow season effects, IDC said, adding that demand for tablets could possibly be impacted by the rising popularity of large-screen smartphones.

To attract buying, high-end tablet suppliers are expected to upgrade product specifications to compete with smartphones, while low-end tablet vendors are expected to continue to seek ways to cut production costs and lower product prices for a higher market share, IDC said. (By Jiang Ming-yan and Frances Huang)