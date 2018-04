Chiefs beat Blues 21-19 in Super Rugby

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — A penalty try in the 74th minute gave the Hamilton-based Chiefs a 21-19 win over the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby on Saturday, extending to 14 matches their record winning streak over their closest neighbor.

The Blues were reduced to 14 men in the 67th by the sin-binning of lock Josh Goodhue for a professional foul and the Chiefs forced a series of scrums close to the Blues line. They were awarded a penalty try when the Blues collapsed the last of those scrums, which seemed likely to yield a pushover try.

The automatic conversion gave the Chiefs their first lead since the 35th when the Blues went ahead unexpectedly with a try to captain James Parsons.

Saturday's win also extended the Chiefs' run of wins over the Blues, which stretches back to 2011 and is the longest by one team over another in Super Rugby history.

Earlier, the New South Wales Waratahs took a bonus point from a seven tries to four, 50-29 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

The teams had met only once before, in 2016, when the Waratahs won 57-12 and they almost repeated that result on Saturday as the Sunwolves remained without a win in eight matches against Australian teams in Super Rugby.

The Waratahs have now won three consecutive matches for the first time since May 2016, beginning with their 51-27 win over the Melbourne Rebels in round five, which ended the Rebels' unbeaten start to the season.

Saturday's win may still come at a cost for the Waratahs. Captain Michael Hooper was sin-binned for foul play in the 64th and could face further repurcussions.

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon scored two tries for the Waratahs who led 38-17 by halftime. Other tries went to Curtis Rona, Will Miller, Bryce Hegarty, Hooper and the barnstorming winger Taqele Naiyaravoro who posed a defensive challenge on the left wing. Flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked six conversions and a penalty.

The clash between the Chiefs and Blues was intense and physical but fell short of the high-skill level of other New Zealand derbies.

The Chiefs had an overwhelming share of possession but squandered chances with dropped passes. The Blues needed to make the best of the little possession they achieved but weren't able to implement a consistent game plan. They also lacked discipline and were lucky it took until the 67th for referee Paul Williams to produce a yellow card.

The Chiefs showed again their ability to eke out wins in even the most difficult situations, rallying from 19-14 down to steal the match with their late penalty try. Their best players were Brodie Retallick and his locking partner, the Canadian international Tyler Ardron, who showed skill around the field and helped answer the Blues' physical approach at breakdowns.

"It was real tough," Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. "I thought we created plenty of opportunities throughout the game but we didn't finish many. What was pleasing was that we didn't get too frustrated. It's easy to get frustrated when you're trying your guts out and things don't go your way."

The Blues defended well for most of that match but lost some composure in close defense late on. They struggled again to hold possession and to impose themselves consistently on the game.

"It was big effort but in the end we came here for a win and didn't get it," Parsons said. "We threw everything at it but again it was just ill-discipline that has cost us the game."