N. Korea calls imprisoned ex-S. Korean president 'traitor'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has called disgraced former South Korean President Park Geun-hye a "traitor" responsible for "extra-large hideous corruption," in its first reaction to the sentencing of Park to 24 years in prison on corruption charges.

The insults carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday came a day after the Seoul Central District Court found Park guilty on a variety of charges, including bribery, extortion and abuse of power. She had been under arrest since March last year.

The relations between the Koreas were terrible while the conservative Park was in office as she took a hard line against the North over its nuclear and missile tests.

For years, North Korea's state media used extremely violent and sexist language to criticize Park.