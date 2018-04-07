Tight power supply situation in Taiwan for the month of April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the Taiwan Power Corporation (Taipower), an orange light alert over high power demand is to be expected for Taiwan throughout the month.

Power demand in the month of April will be rising due to warmer temperatures. Other contributing factors include the malfunction of the second reactor of Taiwan's No. 2 nuclear power plant situated in New Taipei City and the yearly maintenance of the first reactor of Taiwan's No. 3 nuclear power plant located in Pingtung County.

The first reactor of Taiwan's No. 3 nuclear power plant has been undergoing maintenance since April 3, and is expected to be operational from May 17. The second reactor of Taiwan's No. 2 nuclear power plant has no finalized date of operation, it was shut down automatically due to potential pressure problems on March 28.

An upcoming batch of maintenance reviews for the nuclear power plants is to be conducted in the months of April and May, in preparation for the peak power demand in June.

Ten days of the highest power usage for this year have been recorded in March, according to Taipower. Statistics show that the orange alert light has been lit up for 1 day in 2013, 9 days in 2014, 33 days in 2015, 80 days in 2016, 104 days in 2017. For 2018, the orange alert light has already been raised for 10 days within less than four months.

Taipower's five-color power consumption warning system consists of green, yellow, orange, red and black light alerts, signifying a performing reserve limit of above 10 percent, 6-10 percent, below 6-10 percent, below 900,000 kilowatt, and below 500,000 kilowatt respectively.