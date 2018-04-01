Chinese sperm bank only wants donors who 'support the leadership of the Communist Party'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A hospital affiliated with one of China’s top universities, which manages one of China’s largest sperm banks, garnered attention over the past week for some curious requirements announced as part of a sperm donation drive, launched on Wednesday, April 4.



Peking University Third Hospital is seeking healthy young men to donate sperm but they require that all donors be free of genetic or infectious diseases, and they must also possess “sound ideological qualities.”

The notice for the ideological criteria was posted to the hospital’s official WeChat account. It read that men between 20 and 45 years old hoping to donate their sperm must “love the socialist motherland, support the leadership of the Communist Party, be loyal to the party’s cause and be decent law-abiding citizens, free of political problems.”



AFP notes that the message was deleted from the hospital’s WeChat account sometime on the evening of Friday, April 6. However, the sperm donation campaign will continue until May 6.



According to the report, participants who, after two rounds of medical checks, meet the criteria of physical fitness, and who presumably possess the appropriate degree of communist ideology, and support for Xi Jinping’s leadership, will receive RMB 5,500 (US$900) for their trouble.



AFP notes that China only possesses 23 sperm banks nationwide, and almost all of them suffer from a lack of willing donors. Since China relaxed its one child policy in 2015, there has been an increasing demand for donated sperm by couples in which the male is infertile, or suffering from a genetic disorder.



In response to the questionable criteria demanded by the Beijing hospital, one user on WeChat kindly reminded his fellow countrymen that “Love for the party starts with a sperm.”