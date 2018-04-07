Largest dust storm in 5 years descends on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's air quality suffered greatly today as the largest dust storm in five hears has descended from China onto the island nation, with western Taiwan's Yunlin being hardest hit.

Particulate matter from a massive dust storm which broke out in China's Gansu province on April 4 has begun to make its presence felt in Taiwan yesterday evening and into the day today. New Taipei City's Wanli District registering a PM2.5 level of 232 by 7 p.m. last night, and continued to work its way to southern Taiwan today, making it "the worst dust storm in five years," said Chang Shuenn-chin (張順欽), director of the EPA's Department of Environmental Monitoring and Information Management, according to UDN.

Chang added that what he described as a "brown explosion" also struck Taichung, bringing unhealthy air for all groups in the process. Chang said the poor air quality in Yunlin's Taixi Township was mainly due to strong winds blowing through the area at a speed ranging between 14 to 17 meters per second, which have been kicking up dust.



Taixi Township in Yunlin County. (CNA image)

Chang said that the EPA has already instructed the Yunlin County Environmental Protection Bureau to try to use sprinklers to try to bring some of the dust down. Fortunately, Chang predicts that the wind speed will weaken tomorrow and thus the air quality should improve.

On April 4 the dust storm in Lanzhou City of China's Gansu Province the PM10 was measured at 2,900 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) and by the time it reached Shanghai on April 6 it measured 546 micrograms per cubic meter. As the front passed through Taiwan, sand and dust was carried into Kaohsiung and after the rain ebbed last night, air quality throughout the country deteriorated.



Taipei. (CNA image)

Today, Taiwan is still being affected by dust brought in with a continental could air mass. Though rainfall has dissipated from of the suspended particles in the air, but the PM10 concentration still stands at 201 micrograms per cubic meter, while the PM2.5 reads at 60 micrograms per cubic meter. At 8 a.m. this morning,

Chang said that "This year's dust storm is the worst one in five years," emphasizing that the EPA reminds the public to pay keep their guard up, and that sensitive groups, elderly people, small children and the general population in western Taiwan, should avoid outdoor activities for the time being and





Taixi Township in Yunlin County. (CNA image)



Person applying eye drops to alleviate irritation from dust. (CNA image)