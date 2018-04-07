|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Atlanta
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Milwaukee
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|St. Louis
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Cincinnati
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Colorado
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|San Diego
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
___
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Miami 0
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 0
|Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Atlanta 8, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 4, Houston 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Peters 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Colorado (Bettis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Richards 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 1-0) at Houston (Morton 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-2) at San Francisco (Blach 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 8:08 p.m.