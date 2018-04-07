  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/07 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833
Atlanta 5 2 .714 ½
Washington 4 3 .571
Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3
Miami 2 5 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 6 1 .857
Milwaukee 5 3 .625
Chicago 3 4 .429 3
St. Louis 3 4 .429 3
Cincinnati 1 5 .167
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 6 1 .857
Colorado 4 4 .500
San Francisco 3 3 .500
Los Angeles 2 5 .286 4
San Diego 2 6 .250

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 0

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 4, Houston 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Peters 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Colorado (Bettis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 1-0) at Houston (Morton 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-2) at San Francisco (Blach 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 8:08 p.m.