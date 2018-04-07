Spring Scream 2018: A combination of music and yoga festivals at Taiwan's southern tip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Spring Scream (春天吶喊), a well-known outdoor music festival held annually at Kenting, includes a yoga festival this year.

Since 1995, Spring Scream has been a music event attraction drawing the Taiwanese and international crowd to Southern Taiwan. This year, Spring Scream spanned 3 days, from April 5 to April 7.

OceanSound Yoga Festival (海沁瑜珈節) was held at Kentington Resort alongside Spring Scream, marking the first and only yoga festival in Taiwan this year.

Conducted by the best yoga teachers in Taiwan, OceanSound Yoga Festival organized over 25 classes in three days, attracting more than 70 attendees in total. The festival includes yoga practice, meditation sessions, and its own music festival. All Oceansound tickets include entrance to Spring Scream Music Festival.

OceanSound Yoga Festival also serves as a platform for the yoga community in Taiwan, encouraging yogis to connect with others while experiencing the beauty of Taiwan.