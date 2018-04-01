Okinawa aims to partner with Taiwan to develop cruise tourism in East Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At the end of March, Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture announced its new plan to develop tourism to the island prefecture, with the “Caribbean of the East Initiative.”



By partnering with Taiwanese travel industries and port towns like Kaohsiung, and Keelung as well as other countries in the region, Okinawa hopes to become a major destination for tourists, with more direct flights and cruise liner routes to the prefecture.



The plan aims to develop a “Fly and Cruise” system to improve accessibility of travel throughout Okinawa’s large chain of islands. The project calls for developing better infrastructure for receiving cruise liners and flights throughout the prefecture.



The local government also aims to sign memoranda of understanding (MoU) with governments in neighboring countries like Taiwan, China and Korea to provide more direct routes to Okinawa.

Last year, 515 commercial cruise ships docked in Okinawa ports, but they were almost all single stop-over trips, which did not significantly increase tourist spending in the prefecture.

Moving forward Okinawa expects to increase the time visitors spend at individual ports, and moving between islands, which will increase spending and hopefully jump-start investment throughout the prefecture.



According to the Ryukyu Shimpo, the first step in 2018 is for the local government to begin attracting cruise ship companies to expand their business in Okinawa. Then in 2019, Okinawa hopes to develop MoUs with other countries and local government, especially port towns in Taiwan to create mutually beneficial tourism partnerships.



With Taiwan also planning to revitalize the cruise ship industry, Okinawa makes for a logical partner to help expand maritime tourism throughout East Asia.

Okinawa and Taiwan could be key partners in building a cruise network from Japan all the way to South East Asia to join with other island countries like the Philippines and Indonesia.