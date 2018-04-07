BC-GLF--Masters Leaders Cards

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 15:05
Friday
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
Yardage: 7,435 yards. Par: 72.
Second Round

Par out 454 343 454-36
Patrick Reed 343 443 343-31
Marc Leishman 343 343 454-33
Henrik Stenson 444 443 444-35
Rory McIlroy 543 444 454-37
Jordan Spieth 664 343 554-40
Dustin Johnson 434 353 444-34
Justin Thomas 444 242 554-34

Par in 443 545 344-36—72—144
Patrick Reed 543 434 444-35—66-135
Marc Leishman 443 453 344-34—67-137
Henrik Stenson 534 535 334-35—70-139
Rory McIlroy 443 435 344-34—71-140
Jordan Spieth 443 444 344-34—74-140
Dustin Johnson 443 445 343-34—68-141
Justin Thomas 443 434 344-33—67-141