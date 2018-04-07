BC-GLF--Masters Leaders Cards,0127
Masters Leaders Cards
Yardage: 7,435 yards. Par: 72.
|Friday
|Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Georgia
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Patrick Reed
|343
|443
|343-31
|Marc Leishman
|343
|343
|454-33
|Henrik Stenson
|444
|443
|444-35
|Rory McIlroy
|543
|444
|454-37
|Jordan Spieth
|664
|343
|554-40
|Dustin Johnson
|434
|353
|444-34
|Justin Thomas
|444
|242
|554-34
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36—72—144
|Patrick Reed
|543
|434
|444-35—66-135
|Marc Leishman
|443
|453
|344-34—67-137
|Henrik Stenson
|534
|535
|334-35—70-139
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|435
|344-34—71-140
|Jordan Spieth
|443
|444
|344-34—74-140
|Dustin Johnson
|443
|445
|343-34—68-141
|Justin Thomas
|443
|434
|344-33—67-141