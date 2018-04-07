|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|6
|23
|6
|10
|.435
|MChapman Oak
|9
|34
|7
|14
|.412
|Simmons LAA
|8
|34
|7
|14
|.412
|Correa Hou
|7
|22
|7
|9
|.409
|Altuve Hou
|8
|32
|7
|13
|.406
|DGordon Sea
|6
|25
|4
|10
|.400
|YSanchez ChW
|6
|20
|3
|8
|.400
|Gregorius NYY
|8
|28
|8
|11
|.393
|Castellanos Det
|6
|26
|8
|10
|.385
|Smoak Tor
|8
|29
|6
|11
|.379
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 9 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 8; 7 tied at 7.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 34 tied at 1-0.