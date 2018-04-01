Strong winds shut down ferry service between Penghu and Taiwan main island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Strong winds shut down ferry services between Penghu and Taiwan’s main island Saturday, causing problems for thousands of travelers trying to return home before the end of the Tomb Sweeping Holiday.

Most of the island has seen grueling traffic jams and overcrowded trains during the five-day holiday, with sunny weather only making way for unseasonal low temperatures and rain late Friday.

One of the casualties of the changing weather was the ferry service between Budai in Chiayi County and Magong, the capital of Penghu, the archipelago county in the middle of the Taiwan Straits between Taiwan and China.

Ferry service was suspended all day Saturday, mainly due to strong winds whipping up high waves in the Taiwan Straits, the Central News Agency reported.

The unexpected disruption caused havoc with holiday traffic though, with travelers who had booked ferry tickets having to look for alternative modes of transport, basically flights, which were already crowded due to the holiday.

The Penghu County Government said it was trying to help defuse the problem by chartering extra flights on behalf of travelers.