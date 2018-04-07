BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Cano Sea 6 23 6 10 .435 Correa Hou 7 22 7 9 .409 Altuve Hou 8 32 7 13 .406 MChapman Oak 8 30 5 12 .400 DGordon Sea 6 25 4 10 .400 YSanchez ChW 6 20 3 8 .400 Gregorius NYY 8 28 8 11 .393 Castellanos Det 6 26 8 10 .385 Simmons LAA 7 29 5 11 .379 Smoak Tor 8 29 6 11 .379 Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; Choo, Texas, 3; Sano, Minnesota, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Gregorius, New York, 3; AJones, Baltimore, 3; 21 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 8; Sano, Minnesota, 7; YSanchez, Chicago, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; AJones, Baltimore, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 33 tied at 1-0.