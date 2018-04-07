  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 12:50
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 6 23 6 10 .435
Correa Hou 7 22 7 9 .409
Altuve Hou 8 32 7 13 .406
MChapman Oak 8 30 5 12 .400
DGordon Sea 6 25 4 10 .400
YSanchez ChW 6 20 3 8 .400
Gregorius NYY 8 28 8 11 .393
Castellanos Det 6 26 8 10 .385
Simmons LAA 7 29 5 11 .379
Smoak Tor 8 29 6 11 .379
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; Choo, Texas, 3; Sano, Minnesota, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Gregorius, New York, 3; AJones, Baltimore, 3; 21 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 8; Sano, Minnesota, 7; YSanchez, Chicago, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; AJones, Baltimore, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 33 tied at 1-0.