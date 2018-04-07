TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --This year’s annual children’s day may have already passed, but in Taipei they are going even further. April has been designated as Taipei Children’s Month and there are dozens of different events, offers and activities taking place all over Taipei.

Every elementary school pupil in the city is supposed to have been issued with a copy of the Taipei Children’s Month folio. Many of the events taking place require this to gain entry, so if your child has not already received theirs, it is time to contact the school. It will be worth the hassle because there are so many exciting things to see and do.

Indeed, the hard part is choosing which events and activities are the right ones for you. But to help you narrow down your options, we have compiled our, parent-approved, list of the Top 10 places to visit during Taipei Children’s Month.

Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines - 順益台灣原住民博物館

The Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines is probably the best place in Taipei to learn about Taiwan’s aboriginal heritage. Located just opposite the National Palace Museum, it features a wide variety of exhibitions and displays on topics as diverse as Man and Nature; Lifestyles and Implements, Tools and Weapons; Clothing, Ornaments and Culture and Beliefs and Ceremonies.

The whole museum is of interest to kids, but they do also offer a wide variety of education programs tailored to different age groups too. During Children’s Month, kids can use their folio to secure free entry to the museum as well as enjoy a free viewing of their 3D movie. There is a discount available for accompanying adults too.



(Wikimedia Commons Image)

Futian Village Eco-educational Farm

If you want your kids to be able to escape the city life and experience a little of Taiwan’s rural traditions, then the Futian Village Eco-educational Farm is a great place to visit. Here kids can learn more about farming, have a go at planting, and learn about Taiwan’s traditional crops. They can also get hands-on with the produce and learn how it turns from a plant in the ground into food on their plates.

There are no shortage of recreational farms that have cropped up around Taiwan in recent years, but Futian Village is one of the very best in the Taipei area. For Children’s Month, the folio gives kids and one accompanying adult 20 percent of the entry price, while kids can also claim a free cup of cocoa in the Farm café.



(Image from Trip Adviser)

Taipei Symphony Orchestra 臺北市立交響樂團

Music classes in Taiwan are pretty popular for all ages and many parents are keen for their kids to learn the basics of music and even pick up an instrument or two. But as they get older and the routine of studying and exams overtakes all else, it can be easy for kids to lose their connection with music until they discover pop music.

If you want you kids to retain their passion for music, then there is no more surefire way of achieving this than by taking them to see it live. And when it comes to classical music, there is no better place to head in Taiwan than a concert by the Taipei Symphony Orchestra. And for Children’s Month, the folio gets kids and an accompanying adult 20 percent off all concert tickets.



(Wikimedia Commons Image)

Kuo Yuan Ye Museum of Cake and Pastry (Shilin) - 郭元益糕餅博物館

The bakery scene has positively exploded in Taiwan in the past few years, with new bakeries popping up on almost every corner and the passion for home-baking at an all-time high. But baking has been around in Taiwan for hundreds of years and the Kuo Yuan Ye Museum of Cake and Pastry was opened in 2002 in Shilin District to help preserve the memory and recipes of a family business that was started in 1708.

If you want your kids to learn how their cakes and other baked treats are made rather than just eat them, this is a great place to start, especially during Children’s Week. The folio gives free admission to one child and one adult every weekend during April, while kids can also enjoy a DIY cookie session for just NT$120.



(Image from Taoyuan Tourism Bureau)

Guandu Nature Park-關渡公園

Another great location to help your kids get in touch with nature is the Guandu Nature Park. Situated at the junction of Tamshui River and Jilong River, this internationally recognized wetland is one of Taiwan’s biggest stopover points for migrating birds. As well as more than 200 different species of bird, visitors can also have the chance to see a huge range of reptiles, amphibians, fishes, mammals, bristle worms, snails, crustaceans, and insects.

Guandu Nature Park offers various educational activities and events for kids all year round, and there are also multimedia exhibitions and films that they can explore to learn more about the region. And during Children’s Month, all kids with a copy of the folio get in for free.



(Image from Guandu Nature Park homepage)

Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology- 新台北市立十三博物館

Situated in the Bali District of New Taipei, the Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology was created back in 2003 to help preserve one of the oldest archeological sites in northern Taiwan. It dates back to Bronze Age and has unearthed a fascinating array of finds which have taught archeologists a huge amount about the people who once lived on Taiwan and the movement of populations throughout the region.

During Children’s Week, there is free entry for all children under the age of 12 as well as discounts at weekends for the museum’s popular family DIY events. The Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology is, therefore, a great place to learn not only about the ancient history of Taiwan but about archaeology too.



(Wikimedia Commons Image)

Puppet Beings Theatre - 偶偶偶戲團

The Puppet Beings Theatre is perhaps the finest purveyors of modern puppet shows in Taiwan. And in bring puppetry up to the modern day, they are able to teach children about one of the longest and most enduring forms of Chinese artistry in a manner they can relate to. Puppet Beings uses string puppets, hand puppets, rod puppets, and shadow puppets. They perform shows, offer classes and training in puppetry and educational programs for children.

Tickets for their performances always sell well, so children’s week offers a great opportunity to take your kids to see some internationally renowned puppet theatre right on your doorstep. Any child enrolled in a school or kindergarten in Taipei will get 15 percent off any performance ticket, excluding the lowest priced tickets, for any performance in April.



(Image from MOFA)

Taipei City Youth Development Office Roller Skating Rink

The Taipei City Youth Development Office might not sound much like an excursion your kids would enjoy much, but when you hear that they have their own indoor roller skating rink, you may change your tune. The office’s name is actually a rather clumsy rebranding of the much more fun-sounding Taipei City Youth Recreation Center and is a hub of child-friendly arts, culture and recreational activities in the city.

Their roller skating rink is the largest in the country and is specifically designed with kids and playing in mind. And for the whole of Children’s Month there is 20 percent of all tickets to get onto the rink. Given how popular roller skating is in Taiwan right now, this one is likely to draw big crowds.



(Image from filmcommision.taipei)

Miniatures Museum of Taiwan - 袖珍博物館

The Miniatures Museum of Taipei is a really fun place for kids to explore. It is packed with fantastically detailed miniature models of places from all over the world as well as famous scenes from history and fairy tales. All the models have been painstakingly handmade by skilled craftsmen and make for a fascinating place for both adults and children to explore.

The Miniatures Museum of Taipei is the only museum of its kind in Asia and is located in the basement of the Taizheng Jinrong Building (台証金融大樓). During Children’s Month, there is a huge 40 percent of all folio holders entrance fees while accompanying adults get 20 percent off too.

Songshan and Wanhua Swimming Pools - 松山萬華市立游泳池

All kids love splashing about in the water and swimming pools are great places for a day out, especially with the heat of a Taiwanese summer starting to make its presence felt. Which is why one of the less high-profile offers from Taipei Children’s Month is actually one of the best.

For the whole of April, folio holders can get free access to both Songshan and Wanhua Swimming Pools and one accompanying adult can enjoy a discounted entry too. It’s a fantastic offer and a great way for families to cool off on a hot and humid Taiwanese day.



(Image from Pxhere)