New online mini-doc examines indigenous Taiwanese groups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new mini-documentary on Taiwan’s indigenous people has been created by popular youtuber Masaman, who specializes in creating mini-docs on ethnic groups around the world and the historical development of their cultures.



The video “How the Taiwanese Aborigines Shaped Modern Asia” was uploaded on April 5. The ten minute production provides a very concise introduction to the Indigenous groups in sum, rather than giving specific introductions to each of the 16 officially recognized groups.



The first portion of the video discusses some linguistic and ethnological studies that have established a connection between Taiwanese indigenous people and most of the Austronesian culture groups that form the primary population of Southeast Asia.



The second portion of the video examines the interactions between the native Taiwanese people, and the various foreign groups who arrived over the centuries, including Europeans, Chinese, and Japanese.



The video also includes some interesting observations on Taiwan’s current demography with regard to the indigenous population.



For a quick, interesting history lesson from Masaman on Taiwan’s indigenous peoples, check out the video below: