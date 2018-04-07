  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 12:18
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 6 22 10 10 .455
Tucker Atl 7 23 5 10 .435
Owings Ari 7 21 7 9 .429
FFreeman Atl 7 22 10 9 .409
Iannetta Col 6 22 2 9 .409
RFlaherty Atl 7 25 7 10 .400
Hoskins Phi 6 20 3 8 .400
DeJong StL 7 26 5 10 .385
Yelich Mil 6 26 6 10 .385
Panik SF 6 21 4 8 .381
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 12 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; FFreeman, Atlanta, 10; Harper, Washington, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Cespedes, New York, 7; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; 9 tied at 6.

Pitching

Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; 31 tied at 1-0.