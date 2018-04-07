Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|00x—3
|4
|0
Duffy, Keller (6), Hill (8) and Butera; Carrasco, Goody (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 2-0. L_Duffy 0-2. Sv_Allen (2).
___
|Toronto
|003
|302
|000—8
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|400—5
|13
|1
Estrada, Loup (7), Oh (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Martin; Moore, Chavez (4), Bush (7), Claudio (9) and Chirinos. W_Estrada 1-0. L_Moore 0-2. Sv_Osuna (3). HRs_Toronto, Martin (2), Solarte (2). Texas, Choo (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|100
|020
|001—4
|13
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Perdomo, Lyles (6), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Hedges; McCullers, Sipp (6), McHugh (6), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Perdomo 1-1. L_McCullers 1-1. Sv_Hand (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|400
|031
|000—8
|11
|0
|Colorado
|100
|200
|000—3
|7
|0
McCarthy, Moylan (7), Jose Ramirez (7), Carle (9) and Suzuki; Marquez, Dunn (5), Rusin (6), Oberg (8) and Iannetta. W_McCarthy 2-0. L_Marquez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (2). Colorado, Gonzalez (1), Story (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|001—
|3
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|022
|006
|40x—14
|15
|1
Castillo, Gallardo (6), Brice (6), Hughes (8) and Mesoraco; Williams, E.Santana (6), Smoker (7), Holmes (8) and Cervelli. W_Williams 2-0. L_Castillo 0-2.
___
|Chicago
|200
|002
|000—4
|7
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|040
|001—5
|12
|1
Hendricks, Duensing (6), Strop (6), Wilson (6), Cishek (7), Edwards (8), Montgomery (9) and Contreras; Woodruff, Jeffress (6), Albers (8) and Pina. W_Albers 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (2), Shaw (1).