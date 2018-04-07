  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/07 11:40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 200 000 000—2 7 1
Cleveland 300 000 00x—3 4 0

Duffy, Keller (6), Hill (8) and Butera; Carrasco, Goody (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 2-0. L_Duffy 0-2. Sv_Allen (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 100 020 001—4 13 0
Houston 001 000 000—1 4 1

Perdomo, Lyles (6), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Hedges; McCullers, Sipp (6), McHugh (6), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Perdomo 1-1. L_McCullers 1-1. Sv_Hand (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 400 031 000—8 11 0
Colorado 100 200 000—3 7 0

McCarthy, Moylan (7), Jose Ramirez (7), Carle (9) and Suzuki; Marquez, Dunn (5), Rusin (6), Oberg (8) and Iannetta. W_McCarthy 2-0. L_Marquez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (2). Colorado, Gonzalez (1), Story (1).

___

Cincinnati 002 000 001— 3 13 1
Pittsburgh 022 006 40x—14 15 1

Castillo, Gallardo (6), Brice (6), Hughes (8) and Mesoraco; Williams, Santana (6), Smoker (7), Holmes (8) and Cervelli. W_Williams 2-0. L_Castillo 0-2.