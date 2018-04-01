Alliance of Taiwanese associations calls for 2019 independence referendum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Formosa Alliance (喜樂島聯盟), an international coalition of overseas Taiwanese organizations, called on Taiwanese citizens to demand a referendum on a formal declaration of independence on April 6.



In a full page advertisement printed in the Liberty Times, the names of 1,350 leaders of overseas Taiwanese organizations across the world were included in a joint statement of the alliance calling for the referendum and for Taiwan’s inclusion as a full member of the United Nations.

The Formosa Alliance is a group whose creation was announced on Feb. 28 by Kuo Pei-hung, the chairman of Formosa TV (郭倍宏). When the declaration in February was made, the group already had support of 150 leaders from across various sectors and industries in Taiwan.

With the call to action from the overseas Taiwanese leaders, the Formosa Alliance is declaring the group’s official establishment on April 7, the 29 anniversary of the death of pro-democracy activist Deng Nan-jung (鄭南榕).

Now with the most recent statement of purpose, endorsed by the large coalition of overseas Taiwanese associations, the movement to amend Taiwan’s constitution hopes to emphasize international support for Taiwan’s right to self-determination, and its right to join international bodies like the UN, and others.

Leaders representing overseas Taiwanese groups like the All Japan Taiwanese Union, the Taiwanese Canadian Association of Toronto, Taiwanese Association of America, the World Federation of Taiwanese Associations Europe have all motioned their support for the cause.

According to Liberty Times, the Formosa Alliance is calling on all Taiwanese people to demand a referendum according to the country’s new referendum laws (公民投票法), passed in December last year to hold a referendum on April 6, 2019 to declare formal independence and apply for inclusion in the United Nations as “Taiwan.”

Leaders of the movement insist that this is the most opportune time for the country to declare de jure independence, because Taiwan enjoys a great deal of international support at the moment, from Japan, the United States, and many other neighbors in the Indo-Pacific Region.



Moving forward, the overseas groups in the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, Central America, South America, Europe, and Asia will be advocating for international support for Taiwan's independence motion while citizens in Taiwan work towards making the referendum a reality.



