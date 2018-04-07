  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 11:00
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 21 16 2 3 39 13 50
San Lorenzo 21 12 6 3 26 11 42
Talleres 21 12 5 4 28 11 41
Godoy Cruz 21 12 4 5 30 22 40
Racing Club 21 10 6 5 37 23 36
Independiente 21 10 6 5 23 15 36
Argentinos Jrs 22 11 3 8 33 26 36
Santa Fe 22 9 8 5 26 18 35
Huracan 21 9 7 5 25 19 34
Estudiantes 21 9 5 7 22 18 32
Colon 21 8 7 6 23 19 31
Belgrano 21 7 10 4 21 21 31
Atletico Tucuman 21 7 8 6 23 20 29
River Plate 21 8 5 8 28 26 29
Defensa y Justicia 21 8 5 8 30 29 29
Rosario Central 21 7 7 7 26 28 28
Patronato Parana 21 7 6 8 23 25 27
Banfield 21 7 5 9 21 21 26
San Martin 21 7 5 9 23 29 26
Velez Sarsfield 21 6 6 9 20 27 24
Lanus 21 6 5 10 17 34 23
Gimnasia 22 6 4 12 21 35 22
Newell's 21 6 5 10 18 20 20
Tigre 22 3 10 9 18 25 19
Temperley 21 3 7 11 12 32 16
Chacarita Jrs 21 3 6 12 18 29 15
Arsenal 21 2 7 12 14 25 13
Olimpo 21 3 4 14 12 36 13
Tuesday, April 3

Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1

Wednesday, April 4

Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1

Friday, April 6

Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0

Saturday, April 7

Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central vs. Belgrano 1615 GMT

Temperley vs. Lanus 1615 GMT

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT

Banfield vs. Olimpo 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia 2300 GMT

Sunday, April 8

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz 1400 GMT

San Martin vs. Huracan 1615 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's 1830 GMT

Talleres vs. Independiente 2045 GMT

Racing Club vs. River Plate 2300 GMT

Monday, April 9

Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana 2200 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Estudiantes vs. Chacarita Jrs 0015 GMT