All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228 x-Boston 80 49 19 12 110 263 208 x-Toronto 81 48 26 7 103 273 230 y-Washington 81 48 26 7 103 254 236 x-Pittsburgh 82 47 29 6 100 272 250 x-Columbus 81 45 29 7 97 240 226 x-New Jersey 81 44 28 9 97 245 239 Philadelphia 81 41 26 14 96 246 243 Florida 80 42 30 8 92 240 241 Carolina 81 35 35 11 81 225 254 N.Y. Islanders 81 34 37 10 78 260 293 N.Y. Rangers 81 34 38 9 77 231 263 Detroit 81 30 39 12 72 214 251 Montreal 81 29 39 13 71 207 260 Ottawa 81 28 42 11 67 219 286 Buffalo 80 25 43 12 62 191 269 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Nashville 81 52 18 11 115 263 209 x-Winnipeg 81 51 20 10 112 273 217 y-Vegas 81 51 23 7 109 271 221 x-San Jose 81 45 26 10 100 249 223 x-Minnesota 81 44 26 11 99 247 229 x-Los Angeles 81 45 28 8 98 237 199 x-Anaheim 80 42 25 13 97 227 213 Colorado 81 42 30 9 93 252 235 St. Louis 80 43 31 6 92 220 216 Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218 Calgary 81 36 35 10 82 211 247 Chicago 80 33 37 10 76 227 248 Edmonton 81 35 40 6 76 231 261 Vancouver 81 31 40 10 72 216 261 Arizona 81 29 40 12 70 208 253

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Nashville 4, Washington 3

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

New Jersey 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Boston 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3

Vancouver 4, Arizona 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, Minnesota 4, OT

San Jose 4, Colorado 2

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games No games scheduled