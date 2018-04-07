|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|53
|23
|4
|110
|287
|228
|x-Boston
|80
|49
|19
|12
|110
|263
|208
|y-Washington
|81
|48
|26
|7
|103
|254
|236
|x-Toronto
|81
|48
|26
|7
|103
|273
|230
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|47
|29
|6
|100
|272
|250
|x-Columbus
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|240
|226
|x-New Jersey
|81
|44
|28
|9
|97
|245
|239
|Philadelphia
|81
|41
|26
|14
|96
|246
|243
|Florida
|80
|42
|30
|8
|92
|240
|241
|Carolina
|81
|35
|35
|11
|81
|225
|254
|N.Y. Islanders
|81
|34
|37
|10
|78
|260
|293
|N.Y. Rangers
|81
|34
|38
|9
|77
|231
|263
|Detroit
|81
|30
|39
|12
|72
|214
|251
|Montreal
|81
|29
|39
|13
|71
|207
|260
|Ottawa
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|219
|286
|Buffalo
|80
|25
|43
|12
|62
|191
|269
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Nashville
|81
|52
|18
|11
|115
|263
|209
|x-Winnipeg
|81
|51
|20
|10
|112
|273
|217
|y-Vegas
|81
|51
|23
|7
|109
|271
|221
|x-San Jose
|81
|45
|26
|10
|100
|249
|223
|x-Minnesota
|81
|44
|26
|11
|99
|247
|229
|x-Los Angeles
|81
|45
|28
|8
|98
|237
|199
|x-Anaheim
|80
|42
|25
|13
|97
|227
|213
|Colorado
|81
|42
|30
|9
|93
|252
|235
|St. Louis
|80
|43
|31
|6
|92
|220
|216
|Dallas
|80
|41
|31
|8
|90
|228
|218
|Calgary
|81
|36
|35
|10
|82
|211
|247
|Chicago
|80
|33
|37
|10
|76
|227
|248
|Edmonton
|81
|35
|40
|6
|76
|231
|261
|Vancouver
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|216
|261
|Arizona
|81
|29
|40
|12
|70
|208
|253
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Nashville 4, Washington 3
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3
New Jersey 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 4, Detroit 3
Florida 3, Boston 2
Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1
Edmonton 4, Vegas 3
Vancouver 4, Arizona 3, OT
Los Angeles 5, Minnesota 4, OT
San Jose 4, Colorado 2
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.