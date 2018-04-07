Prince scores 23, Hawks hand Wizards fourth straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taurean Prince scored 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Friday night.

Washington dropped its fourth straight game and fell into eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 32 points.

Wizards point guard John Wall sat out what was the second of back-to-back games for Washington, and forward Markieff Morris left with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter when he picked up two quick technical fouls.

Six Hawks scored in double figures. Reserve Tyler Dorsey had 22 points, including 13 in the second half for the Hawks, who had lost two straight.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 points for the Wizards and Otto Porter Jr. had 10.

The Wizards trailed by four to start the fourth quarter, but Beal scored seven straight points to put Washington ahead 93-87 with 5:28 left to play.

Atlanta rallied and Mike Muscala's corner 3 gave the Hawks a one-point lead at the 2:04 mark.

Prince scored four straight points to make it 99-93 as the Wizards went over five minutes without a field goal before Tomas Satoransky's basket cut the deficit to 99-95 with 43 seconds remaining.

Dewayne Dedmon's dunk pushed the Hawks' lead back to six.

Three-pointers by Isaiah Taylor and Dorsey sparked a 13-0 Atlanta run early in the second quarter to give the Hawks a 10-point lead, but the Wizards were within 52-48 by halftime as Beal scored nine points in the quarter.

FINDING HIS RANGE

Oubre hit multiple 3-pointers in a game for the first time since March 23. He went 3 for 7 against the Hawks after going 2 for 35 over the past seven games.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Earned a split of the season series. . Improved to 7-33 on the road. . DeAndre' Bembry missed a pair of free throws early in the fourth quarter and, as a result, everyone in the arena won free fast food. . The Hawks were just 16 of 23 from the free throw line.

Wizards: C Ian Mahinmi (concussion) did not play and is day-to-day. . Topped 2,000 assists (2,016) for just the second season since 1992. . Morris has 13 technical fouls on the season. . Beal recorded the 21st 1,800-point season (1,825) in team history, joining Wall as the only player on the active roster to accomplish it.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Boston on Sunday.

Wizards: Host Boston on Tuesday night.