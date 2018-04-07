BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1
|Wednesday's Match
Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday's Match
Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0
|Saturday's Matches
Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe
Rosario Central vs. Belgrano
Temperley vs. Lanus
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield
Banfield vs. Olimpo
Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia
|Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz
San Martin vs. Huracan
Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's
Talleres vs. Independiente
Racing Club vs. River Plate
|Monday's Match
Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana