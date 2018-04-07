Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|00x—3
|4
|0
Duffy, Keller (6), Hill (8) and Butera; Carrasco, Goody (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 2-0. L_Duffy 0-2. Sv_Allen (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|400
|031
|000—8
|11
|0
|Colorado
|100
|200
|000—3
|7
|0
McCarthy, Moylan (7), Jose Ramirez (7), Carle (9) and Suzuki; Marquez, Dunn (5), Rusin (6), Oberg (8) and Iannetta. W_McCarthy 2-0. L_Marquez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (2). Colorado, Gonzalez (1), Story (1).