|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Correa Hou
|6
|19
|7
|9
|.474
|Cano Sea
|6
|23
|6
|10
|.435
|Altuve Hou
|7
|29
|7
|12
|.414
|MChapman Oak
|8
|30
|5
|12
|.400
|DGordon Sea
|6
|25
|4
|10
|.400
|YSanchez ChW
|6
|20
|3
|8
|.400
|Gregorius NYY
|7
|23
|7
|9
|.391
|Castellanos Det
|6
|26
|8
|10
|.385
|Smoak Tor
|7
|26
|5
|10
|.385
|Simmons LAA
|7
|29
|5
|11
|.379
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; Sano, Minnesota, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; AJones, Baltimore, 3; 20 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 8; Sano, Minnesota, 7; YSanchez, Chicago, 7; AJones, Baltimore, 7; 6 tied at 6.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 33 tied at 1-0.