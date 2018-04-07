  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 07:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Correa Hou 6 19 7 9 .474
Cano Sea 6 23 6 10 .435
Altuve Hou 7 29 7 12 .414
MChapman Oak 8 30 5 12 .400
DGordon Sea 6 25 4 10 .400
YSanchez ChW 6 20 3 8 .400
Gregorius NYY 7 23 7 9 .391
Castellanos Det 6 26 8 10 .385
Smoak Tor 7 26 5 10 .385
Simmons LAA 7 29 5 11 .379
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; Sano, Minnesota, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; AJones, Baltimore, 3; 20 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 8; Sano, Minnesota, 7; YSanchez, Chicago, 7; AJones, Baltimore, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 33 tied at 1-0.