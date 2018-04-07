|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Baltimore
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 4, Seattle 2
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
|Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Tillman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0) at Boston (Porcello 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.