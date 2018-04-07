Clarence Seedorf gets 1st win as Deportivo La Coruna coach

MADRID (AP) — Clarence Seedorf's wait for a win at Deportivo La Coruna ended in his ninth match in charge Friday with a 3-2 victory over Malaga in a meeting of relegation-threatened teams.

Deportivo scored more goals on one night than it had done in the previous eight games under Seedorf, who was facing mounting pressure over his struggles.

Striker Adrian Lopez scored twice, including an 85th-minute winner, to move Deportivo five points from safety with seven games remaining in the Spanish league.

"We will keep going game by game," Seedorf said. "I still believe we can do this, even more so now after this victory."

Levante, which is directly above Deportivo out of the relegation zone, plays next-from-last Las Palmas on Sunday. Malaga is four points adrift of Las Palmas in last place.

Lucas Perez also scored for Deportivo, which twice relinquished leads at Riazor Stadium. Malaga's goals came from Guilherme and Diego Rolan.

Deportivo had only managed two goals and conceded 10 as Seedorf lost five of his opening eight matches to leave the 2000 La Liga champions facing a return to the second division after four years back in the top-flight.

A gifted midfielder as a player with Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, Seedorf is making his third attempt at coaching after brief stints with AC Milan in 2014 and a second-division Chinese club in 2016.

