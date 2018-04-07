No. 5 seed Goerges, No. 7 Keys reach semis in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Germany's Julia Goerges continued her strong season by defeating defending champion Daria Kasatkina to reach the semifinals of the Volvo Car Open on Friday.

Goerges, the fifth seed who's ranked No. 13 in the world, overpowered the third-seeded Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-3 with nine aces — she won 84 percent of her points on her first serve — to advance to the final four at the WTA's opening clay-court tournament.

Goerges, who won earlier this year at the WTA's New Zealand event, will face No. 8 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who ended the surprise run of Kristyna Pliskova with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

American Madison Keys, the U.S. Open runner-up last year, also advanced, prevailing in an all-U.S. match with Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.