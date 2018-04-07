Amsale Aberra bridal show to include tribute to designer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bridal Fashion Week in New York will include a tribute to the late couture designer Amsale Aberra.

The designer, known for simple but elegant gowns, died Sunday of cancer, just days before her April 13th runway show for her spring 2019 collection. The company said the show will go on as scheduled with the special tribute.

Aberra had named a successor as design director of Amsale, the name of her company. Margo Lafontaine worked as senior studio director of Vera Wang before joining Amsale.

In addition to couture collections, Aberra dressed celebrities, including Halle Berry. Her designs appeared in films, such as "Runaway Bride," and on television, in "Grey's Anatomy" and other shows.