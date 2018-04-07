  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 63.70 63.79 61.81 62.06 Down 1.48
May 63.77 63.77 61.86 62.10 Down 1.44
Jun 63.53 63.56 61.73 61.96 Down 1.38
Jul 62.93 63.15 61.43 61.64 Down 1.34
Aug 62.62 62.70 61.05 61.26 Down 1.30
Sep 62.17 62.27 60.66 60.87 Down 1.25
Oct 61.27 61.81 60.29 60.50 Down 1.19
Nov 61.06 61.43 59.91 60.14 Down 1.15
Dec 60.50 60.92 59.60 59.78 Down 1.12
Jan 60.10 60.55 59.34 59.38 Down 1.10
Feb 59.97 60.16 58.86 59.00 Down 1.08
Mar 59.72 59.75 58.42 58.64 Down 1.05
Apr 58.29 Down 1.04
May 59.08 59.08 57.74 57.93 Down 1.05
Jun 57.58 Down 1.02
Jul 57.90 57.90 57.23 57.23 Down 1.02
Aug 56.91 Down 1.01
Sep 56.62 Down .99
Oct 56.36 Down .98
Nov 56.85 57.13 55.95 56.14 Down .99
Dec 55.85 Down .98
Jan 55.58 Down .97
Feb 55.33 Down .95
Mar 55.07 Down .94
Apr 54.84 Down .93
May 55.01 55.35 54.58 54.62 Down .92
Jun 54.39 Down .91
Jul 54.18 Down .90
Aug 53.96 Down .88
Sep 53.72 Down .88
Oct 53.52 Down .88
Nov 53.74 54.21 53.22 53.37 Down .85
Dec 53.17 Down .85
Jan 52.99 Down .85
Feb 52.81 Down .83
Mar 52.63 Down .83
Apr 52.43 Down .85
May 52.28 Down .82
Jun 52.11 Down .79
Jul 51.95 Down .79
Aug 51.83 Down .79
Sep 51.73 Down .79
Oct 51.63 Down .79
Nov 51.51 51.59 51.41 51.50 Down .79
Dec 51.32 Down .79
Jan 51.24 Down .79
Feb 51.13 Down .79
Mar 51.02 Down .79
Apr 50.95 Down .79
May 50.86 Down .79
Jun 50.70 Down .79
Jul 50.68 Down .79
Aug 50.70 Down .79
Sep 50.58 Down .79
Oct 50.61 Down .79
Nov 50.57 50.60 50.52 50.52 Down .73
Dec 50.50 Down .73
Jan 50.46 Down .73
Feb 50.46 Down .73
Mar 50.39 Down .73
Apr 50.35 Down .73
May 50.42 Down .73
Jun 50.35 Down .73
Jul 50.30 Down .73
Aug 50.37 Down .73
Sep 50.34 Down .73
Oct 50.34 Down .73
Nov 50.35 Down .70
Dec 50.39 Down .70
Jan 50.42 Down .70
Feb 50.45 Down .70
Mar 50.47 Down .70
Apr 50.50 Down .70
May 50.49 Down .70
Jun 50.54 Down .70
Jul 50.56 Down .70
Aug 50.60 Down .70
Sep 50.61 Down .70
Oct 50.65 Down .70
Nov 50.63 Down .70
Dec 50.66 Down .70
Jan 50.70 Down .70
Feb 50.73 Down .70
Mar 50.76 Down .70
Apr 50.80 Down .70
May 50.83 Down .70
Jun 50.87 Down .70
Jul 50.90 Down .70
Aug 50.94 Down .70
Sep 50.97 Down .70
Oct 51.01 Down .70
Nov 51.05 Down .70
Dec 51.13 Down .70
Jan 51.17 Down .70
Feb 51.20 Down .70
Mar 51.23 Down .70
Apr 51.27 Down .70
May 51.30 Down .70
Jun 51.33 Down .70
Jul 51.37 Down .70
Aug 51.40 Down .70
Sep 51.43 Down .70
Oct 51.47 Down .70
Nov 51.50 Down .70
Dec 51.53 Down .70
Jan 51.56 Down .70