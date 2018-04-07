New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|63.70
|63.79
|61.81
|62.06 Down 1.48
|May
|63.77
|63.77
|61.86
|62.10 Down 1.44
|Jun
|63.53
|63.56
|61.73
|61.96 Down 1.38
|Jul
|62.93
|63.15
|61.43
|61.64 Down 1.34
|Aug
|62.62
|62.70
|61.05
|61.26 Down 1.30
|Sep
|62.17
|62.27
|60.66
|60.87 Down 1.25
|Oct
|61.27
|61.81
|60.29
|60.50 Down 1.19
|Nov
|61.06
|61.43
|59.91
|60.14 Down 1.15
|Dec
|60.50
|60.92
|59.60
|59.78 Down 1.12
|Jan
|60.10
|60.55
|59.34
|59.38 Down 1.10
|Feb
|59.97
|60.16
|58.86
|59.00 Down 1.08
|Mar
|59.72
|59.75
|58.42
|58.64 Down 1.05
|Apr
|58.29 Down 1.04
|May
|59.08
|59.08
|57.74
|57.93 Down 1.05
|Jun
|57.58 Down 1.02
|Jul
|57.90
|57.90
|57.23
|57.23 Down 1.02
|Aug
|56.91 Down 1.01
|Sep
|56.62
|Down .99
|Oct
|56.36
|Down .98
|Nov
|56.85
|57.13
|55.95
|56.14
|Down .99
|Dec
|55.85
|Down .98
|Jan
|55.58
|Down .97
|Feb
|55.33
|Down .95
|Mar
|55.07
|Down .94
|Apr
|54.84
|Down .93
|May
|55.01
|55.35
|54.58
|54.62
|Down .92
|Jun
|54.39
|Down .91
|Jul
|54.18
|Down .90
|Aug
|53.96
|Down .88
|Sep
|53.72
|Down .88
|Oct
|53.52
|Down .88
|Nov
|53.74
|54.21
|53.22
|53.37
|Down .85
|Dec
|53.17
|Down .85
|Jan
|52.99
|Down .85
|Feb
|52.81
|Down .83
|Mar
|52.63
|Down .83
|Apr
|52.43
|Down .85
|May
|52.28
|Down .82
|Jun
|52.11
|Down .79
|Jul
|51.95
|Down .79
|Aug
|51.83
|Down .79
|Sep
|51.73
|Down .79
|Oct
|51.63
|Down .79
|Nov
|51.51
|51.59
|51.41
|51.50
|Down .79
|Dec
|51.32
|Down .79
|Jan
|51.24
|Down .79
|Feb
|51.13
|Down .79
|Mar
|51.02
|Down .79
|Apr
|50.95
|Down .79
|May
|50.86
|Down .79
|Jun
|50.70
|Down .79
|Jul
|50.68
|Down .79
|Aug
|50.70
|Down .79
|Sep
|50.58
|Down .79
|Oct
|50.61
|Down .79
|Nov
|50.57
|50.60
|50.52
|50.52
|Down .73
|Dec
|50.50
|Down .73
|Jan
|50.46
|Down .73
|Feb
|50.46
|Down .73
|Mar
|50.39
|Down .73
|Apr
|50.35
|Down .73
|May
|50.42
|Down .73
|Jun
|50.35
|Down .73
|Jul
|50.30
|Down .73
|Aug
|50.37
|Down .73
|Sep
|50.34
|Down .73
|Oct
|50.34
|Down .73
|Nov
|50.35
|Down .70
|Dec
|50.39
|Down .70
|Jan
|50.42
|Down .70
|Feb
|50.45
|Down .70
|Mar
|50.47
|Down .70
|Apr
|50.50
|Down .70
|May
|50.49
|Down .70
|Jun
|50.54
|Down .70
|Jul
|50.56
|Down .70
|Aug
|50.60
|Down .70
|Sep
|50.61
|Down .70
|Oct
|50.65
|Down .70
|Nov
|50.63
|Down .70
|Dec
|50.66
|Down .70
|Jan
|50.70
|Down .70
|Feb
|50.73
|Down .70
|Mar
|50.76
|Down .70
|Apr
|50.80
|Down .70
|May
|50.83
|Down .70
|Jun
|50.87
|Down .70
|Jul
|50.90
|Down .70
|Aug
|50.94
|Down .70
|Sep
|50.97
|Down .70
|Oct
|51.01
|Down .70
|Nov
|51.05
|Down .70
|Dec
|51.13
|Down .70
|Jan
|51.17
|Down .70
|Feb
|51.20
|Down .70
|Mar
|51.23
|Down .70
|Apr
|51.27
|Down .70
|May
|51.30
|Down .70
|Jun
|51.33
|Down .70
|Jul
|51.37
|Down .70
|Aug
|51.40
|Down .70
|Sep
|51.43
|Down .70
|Oct
|51.47
|Down .70
|Nov
|51.50
|Down .70
|Dec
|51.53
|Down .70
|Jan
|51.56
|Down .70