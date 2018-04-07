  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 305.10 305.45 303.80 305.40 Down 1.55
May 306.85 306.85 302.45 305.85 Down 1.60
Jun 304.40 306.90 304.35 306.90 Down 1.60
Jul 308.60 308.60 304.50 307.80 Down 1.65
Aug 308.40 308.75 307.90 308.75 Down 1.70
Sep 310.35 310.35 306.45 309.65 Down 1.70
Oct 310.30 310.65 308.60 310.60 Down 1.65
Nov 310.35 311.45 309.65 311.45 Down 1.60
Dec 309.50 312.05 308.70 311.95 Down 1.55
Jan 312.85 Down 1.50
Feb 313.50 Down 1.50
Mar 313.00 314.00 312.25 314.00 Down 1.45
Apr 314.60 315.75 314.60 314.75 Down 1.45
May 314.65 315.30 314.65 315.30 Down 1.40
Jun 316.00 Down 1.40
Jul 315.20 316.45 315.20 316.45 Down 1.40
Aug 317.05 Down 1.35
Sep 317.50 Down 1.40
Oct 317.95 Down 1.40
Nov 318.30 Down 1.40
Dec 318.65 Down 1.30
Jan 318.90 Down 1.30
Feb 319.00 Down 1.30
Mar 319.25 Down 1.30
May 319.35 Down 1.25
Jul 319.40 Down 1.25
Sep 319.45 Down 1.25
Dec 319.50 Down 1.25
Mar 319.55 Down 1.25
May 319.60 Down 1.25
Jul 319.65 Down 1.25
Sep 319.70 Down 1.25
Dec 319.75 Down 1.25
Mar 319.80 Down 1.25
May 319.85 Down 1.25
Jul 319.90 Down 1.25
Sep 319.95 Down 1.25
Dec 320.00 Down 1.25
Mar 320.05 Down 1.25