New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|305.10
|305.45
|303.80
|305.40 Down 1.55
|May
|306.85
|306.85
|302.45
|305.85 Down 1.60
|Jun
|304.40
|306.90
|304.35
|306.90 Down 1.60
|Jul
|308.60
|308.60
|304.50
|307.80 Down 1.65
|Aug
|308.40
|308.75
|307.90
|308.75 Down 1.70
|Sep
|310.35
|310.35
|306.45
|309.65 Down 1.70
|Oct
|310.30
|310.65
|308.60
|310.60 Down 1.65
|Nov
|310.35
|311.45
|309.65
|311.45 Down 1.60
|Dec
|309.50
|312.05
|308.70
|311.95 Down 1.55
|Jan
|312.85 Down 1.50
|Feb
|313.50 Down 1.50
|Mar
|313.00
|314.00
|312.25
|314.00 Down 1.45
|Apr
|314.60
|315.75
|314.60
|314.75 Down 1.45
|May
|314.65
|315.30
|314.65
|315.30 Down 1.40
|Jun
|316.00 Down 1.40
|Jul
|315.20
|316.45
|315.20
|316.45 Down 1.40
|Aug
|317.05 Down 1.35
|Sep
|317.50 Down 1.40
|Oct
|317.95 Down 1.40
|Nov
|318.30 Down 1.40
|Dec
|318.65 Down 1.30
|Jan
|318.90 Down 1.30
|Feb
|319.00 Down 1.30
|Mar
|319.25 Down 1.30
|May
|319.35 Down 1.25
|Jul
|319.40 Down 1.25
|Sep
|319.45 Down 1.25
|Dec
|319.50 Down 1.25
|Mar
|319.55 Down 1.25
|May
|319.60 Down 1.25
|Jul
|319.65 Down 1.25
|Sep
|319.70 Down 1.25
|Dec
|319.75 Down 1.25
|Mar
|319.80 Down 1.25
|May
|319.85 Down 1.25
|Jul
|319.90 Down 1.25
|Sep
|319.95 Down 1.25
|Dec
|320.00 Down 1.25
|Mar
|320.05 Down 1.25