BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/07 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2498 Down 41
May 2508 2516 2440 2453 Down 55
Jul 2519 Down 38
Jul 2542 2551 2494 2498 Down 41
Sep 2565 2570 2515 2519 Down 38
Dec 2567 2573 2522 2525 Down 37
Mar 2547 2555 2514 2517 Down 37
May 2546 2546 2520 2522 Down 36
Jul 2550 2550 2527 2529 Down 36
Sep 2555 2555 2536 2536 Down 36
Dec 2541 2545 2541 2542 Down 36
Mar 2560 Down 40