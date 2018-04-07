BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2498
|Down
|41
|May
|2508
|2516
|2440
|2453
|Down
|55
|Jul
|2519
|Down
|38
|Jul
|2542
|2551
|2494
|2498
|Down
|41
|Sep
|2565
|2570
|2515
|2519
|Down
|38
|Dec
|2567
|2573
|2522
|2525
|Down
|37
|Mar
|2547
|2555
|2514
|2517
|Down
|37
|May
|2546
|2546
|2520
|2522
|Down
|36
|Jul
|2550
|2550
|2527
|2529
|Down
|36
|Sep
|2555
|2555
|2536
|2536
|Down
|36
|Dec
|2541
|2545
|2541
|2542
|Down
|36
|Mar
|2560
|Down
|40